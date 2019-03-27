nVent Electric (NVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVT. Vertical Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NVT opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $568.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. AXA bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.