Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.25

Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 286,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 28,040 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

