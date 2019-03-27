Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NKG) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.90

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 15440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 194,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

