Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.10

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 5100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 548,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 309,328 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 504,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 204,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Connecticut income taxes.

