Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $4.81 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 184,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of PulteGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after buying an additional 350,357 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 94.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,749,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,733,000 after buying an additional 1,834,260 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,625,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

