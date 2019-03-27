Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,156,654 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,156,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Retail Properties of America worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

