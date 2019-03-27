Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1,522.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,987.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.30 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $214,150.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,848.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $547,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,118 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

