Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Olin Co. (OLN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2,381.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,771,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 98,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 89,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $331,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OLN opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Olin had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura cut Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

