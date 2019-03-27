Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.76 Million

Brokerages expect Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) to announce $12.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvectra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.73 million to $14.00 million. Nuvectra posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvectra will report full year sales of $64.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.81 million to $69.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $89.97 million, with estimates ranging from $84.72 million to $96.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuvectra.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 91.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nuvectra from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,052 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 677,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVTR opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Nuvectra has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $219.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.01.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

