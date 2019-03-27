Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,665 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Nutrien worth $67,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 50.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 64.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,116,000 after buying an additional 768,242 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 780,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,044,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 285,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/nutrien-ltd-ntr-position-raised-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.