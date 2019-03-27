Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.36

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.36 and last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 50455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $683.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.76 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.05%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 1,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 424,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 813,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,741,000 after acquiring an additional 205,481 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

