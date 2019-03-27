Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 105 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 105 target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOVN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 88 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 94 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a CHF 75 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 85 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 91.53.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.