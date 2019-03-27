Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,187,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,770 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $219,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $310,407.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,487.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $162,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,393,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,661 shares of company stock worth $5,934,318. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

