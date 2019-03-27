Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Northwest Natural worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

In other news, insider Lori L. Russell sold 3,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $226,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,746 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $114,031.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,221. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

