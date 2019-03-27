Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $265.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.39.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.45, for a total transaction of $2,712,060.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,289 shares of company stock worth $34,274,861. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

