Northland Securities Analysts Give Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) a $5.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Eagle Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.05.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENT. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 415,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

