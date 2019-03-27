Northland Securities Analysts Give Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) a $5.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Eagle Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.05.
Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.16.
About Global Eagle Entertainment
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
