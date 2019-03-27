Northern Trust Corp Has $32.57 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $32,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 69,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,283,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,860,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $179.05 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

