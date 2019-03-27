Northern Trust Corp Has $31.53 Million Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,159 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $31,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $6,338,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 43.78 and a current ratio of 43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

Several analysts have commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

