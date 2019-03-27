Northern Trust Corp Has $31.08 Million Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Cheesecake Factory worth $31,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,207,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,827,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $585.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.71 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

In other news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $46,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/northern-trust-corp-has-31-08-million-holdings-in-cheesecake-factory-inc-cake.html.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.