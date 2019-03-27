Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of NAT stock remained flat at $$2.03 on Friday. 893,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,873. The company has a market cap of $281.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 76.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 93,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 111,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,232,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,720,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

