Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.60.
NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.
Shares of NAT stock remained flat at $$2.03 on Friday. 893,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,873. The company has a market cap of $281.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.23%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 93,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 111,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,232,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,720,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.
About Nordic American Tanker
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
