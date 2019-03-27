Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,585 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of AFLAC worth $106,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,232.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 12,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $605,302.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,187.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,409. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

