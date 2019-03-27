Nomura Begins Coverage on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

Stock analysts at Nomura started coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OSW opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Haymaker Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.