Nomad Foods (NOMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,303.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

