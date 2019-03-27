NoLimitCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $106,222.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $106,222.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000488 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 210,579,260 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

