Nike (NKE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $79.18, but opened at $82.19. Nike shares last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 736275 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,653,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 816,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,317,465. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Nike Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

