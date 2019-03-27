News (NWSA) Getting Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about News (NASDAQ:NWSA) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. News earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected News’ analysis:

Shares of News stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. News has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.48.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that News will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. Citigroup raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

