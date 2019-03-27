News (NWSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company remains vulnerable to foreign currency headwinds and soft print advertising demand. Advertising revenue at News and Information Services segment fell 5% during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 owing to softness in the print advertising market and decline in News America Marketing revenues. Nevertheless, the company is concentrating on cost cutting, expanding digital offerings with greater emphasis on real estate services to mitigate the impact of the same. These endeavors helped the company to register ninth straight quarter of positive earnings surprise and post revenue beat. Results gained from sturdy performance at the Digital Real Estate Services and Book Publishing segments as well as the consolidation of Foxtel. Although top line grew year over year, bottom line fell on account of higher operating and interest expenses.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWSA. ValuEngine lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

News stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that News will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $35,042,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 216,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in News by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 383,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

