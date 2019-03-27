New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,500 Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GameStop from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

NYSE GME opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.30. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

