New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Director Sells $50,170.00 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,491.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $811.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

