New Gold (NGD) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set an “average” rating and a $1.15 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on New Gold from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. GMP Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 118,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.