New Age Beverages (NBEV) Shares Gap Down to $5.08

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.08. New Age Beverages shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 98916 shares traded.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 15.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 425.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 584,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 584,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

