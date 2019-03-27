Netflix (NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $402.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.87.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,294,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,849. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,950 shares of company stock worth $65,620,477. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

