Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
NEPT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.
NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $3.19 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.87.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,891,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 493.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 165,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 236,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.67% of the company’s stock.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
