Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NEPT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $3.19 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,891,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 493.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 165,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 236,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.