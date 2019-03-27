Navient Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 807 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 741% compared to the typical volume of 96 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,806,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after buying an additional 763,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,204,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,522,000 after purchasing an additional 298,646 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,889,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,046,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 348,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,984,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.31. Navient has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

