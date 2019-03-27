Navient Corp (NAVI) Stake Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161,954 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Navient were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,984,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 30,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,889,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.31. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.67 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Navient’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

