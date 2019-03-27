Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $646,000 Position in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 65,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,964,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,012,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,418,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

