Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 805 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $210,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $38.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

