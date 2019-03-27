Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $812.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.24 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

