Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,965,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,899 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,860,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,152,000 after purchasing an additional 446,520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 387,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 899,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,745.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $47,563.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,056.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,840. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 120.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

