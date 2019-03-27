National Pension Service Has $25.51 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $11,152,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $140.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

