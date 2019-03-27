National Pension Service Has $23.43 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,444,000 after purchasing an additional 282,230 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.51, for a total transaction of $3,855,393.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 51,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $9,796,581.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,471,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,558 shares of company stock valued at $45,484,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $198.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

