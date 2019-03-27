National Pension Service Has $22.67 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $22,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $178,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total value of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,948. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $214.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $224.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

