National General (NGHC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National General in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of National General in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National General from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of National General in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. National General has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.72.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). National General had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National General will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in National General by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in National General by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 33,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National General by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in National General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in National General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

