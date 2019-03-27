NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.18). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.59% and a negative net margin of 72.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Ii L.P. Clarus sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $43,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Bradley Gray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,133,141 shares of company stock worth $44,817,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,236. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.32.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

