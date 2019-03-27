Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 104,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 228,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJK stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0946 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

