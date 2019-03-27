Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Purchases Shares of 800 BB&T Co. (BBT)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,062,000 after buying an additional 4,086,502 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 4,179.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,647,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,562,345 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,561,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,925,000 after buying an additional 1,753,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BB&T alerts:

In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/nalls-sherbakoff-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-800-bbt-co-bbt.html.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.