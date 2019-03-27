Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Purchases Shares of 800 BB&T Co. (BBT)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,062,000 after buying an additional 4,086,502 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 4,179.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,647,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,562,345 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,561,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,925,000 after buying an additional 1,753,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.
BB&T Company Profile
BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
