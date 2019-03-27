Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 7,501 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661,438 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,151.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,516,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316,359 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,857,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,512,000.

EEM opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $48.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

