Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,958 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 673.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

WARNING: “Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 224,958 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/mutual-advisors-llc-sells-224958-shares-of-ishares-floating-rate-bond-etf-flot.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.