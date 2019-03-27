Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,434,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $2,142,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $178.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

