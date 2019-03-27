Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 472,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $129.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

